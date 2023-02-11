LMPD: Stolen vehicle turned pursuit leads to Louisville 19-year-old’s arrest

Police said the ordeal ended with a suspect running into and hiding inside a random home Saturday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is in custody after police say he allegedly ran from police in a stolen vehicle.

Lloyd Johnson, 19, is facing multiple charges including receiving stolen property and fleeing and evading police.

According to Metro Police, officers attempted to pull over a car reported stolen by Anchorage Police on South 38th Street near Larkwood Avenue when it sped off Saturday afternoon.

LMPD’s Air Unit was able to locate the car and follow it until it stopped on Burwell Avenue.

Police then allege Johnson ran from the vehicle to the backyard of a nearby home, kicking the door until he made a hole big enough to enter.

He then allegedly entered the house, changed his clothes and hit upstairs under a blanket.

Police eventually found Johnson after searching the home.

Officers spoke with the homeowner, and they told them that no one in the house knew Johnson.

Police say he is also facing a burglary charge.

Johnson was taken to Metro Corrections where he is awaiting arraignment.

