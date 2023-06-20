KSP: 15-year-old arrested, charged after leading police on multi-county chase in stolen vehicle

Kentucky State Police said the ordeal began when two vehicles, including a heavy-duty truck, were stolen in Henry County.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Henry County teenager has been arrested after a multi-county chase involving a stolen vehicle ended near La Grange.

Kentucky State Police said the ordeal began when two vehicles, including a heavy-duty truck, were stolen in Henry County. One of those vehicles were found wrecked and abandoned.

KSP said around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, dispatchers said the heavy-duty truck was located driving near Pendleton.

Troopers spotted that vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop but the driver failed to do so, and a pursuit evolved. KSP said a deputy’s vehicle was hit by the truck as it fled.

The pursuit went through multiple roads and crossed into Oldham County near La Grange.

Police said they tried to use a tire deflation device but was unsuccessful.

When the pursuit eventually got near the La Grange city limits, they tried again to deploy a tire deflation device. One of the tires was punctured during that attempt.

The truck was located on Main Street and police said several parked vehicles were hit before the truck came to a stop.

The driver, identified as a 15-year-old, got out of the vehicle and began running away from the scene. Police said he was tased, ending that foot chase.

The teen was taken into custody and had been reported as a missing person a day before.

KSP said no one was injured and the investigation remains ongoing.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.