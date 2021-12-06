LMPD: Child inside stolen vehicle found safe

Louisville police said a car was stolen from the area of 4th Street and Cardinal Blvd. sometime before 9 p.m. Both the car and child have been found.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said a young boy has been found safe after the car he was in was stolen Monday night.

According to a tweet from the department, a 2008 gold Buick Enclave was stolen around 4th Street and Cardinal Blvd. sometime between 8:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

A six-year-old boy was in the car when it was stolen. A short time later, the department posted an update saying the car and child were both found safe.

LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff said the boy was being checked by EMS. She added that LMPD units are canvassing the area where the car was found.

UPDATE: vehicle & child recovered safely! Thank you everyone! — LMPD (@LMPD) December 7, 2021

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.