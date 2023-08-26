Thousands in stolen lottery tickets, burglaries at multiple Louisville businesses lead to woman's arrest

Between April and August, police said 37 businesses were burglarized. Stolen lottery tickets were then cashed at businesses around Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Stolen lottery tickets connected to burglaries of various businesses throughout Louisville has led to a woman’s arrest.

Telnesha Brown, 18, is facing numerous charges including engaging in organized crime.

Following an investigation involving Metro Police and the Kentucky Lottery, they said more than 30 businesses between April and August had been burglarized.

Brown and the other accused suspects would allegedly smash the glass to the businesses to enter. The suspects would take lottery tickets and scan them using the Kentucky Lottery’s app before cashing them in.

Arrest records also state detectives used security camera footage from the burglaries and the businesses the stolen tickets were cashed at to identify Brown and a 17-year-old involved in the crimes.

Thursday, police said they were alerted to a burglary at business in the 9400 block of Taylorsville Road where lottery tickets were also stolen.

This led them to a gas station in the 1700 block of West Broadway where the tickets were being cashed in.

Police said when they got to the location, they noticed Brown getting into a Jeep. Officers followed them and stopped them in the 1800 block of Dixie Highway.

Officers were able to identify Brown and the 17-year-old who was also in the vehicle. They allege Brown attempted to flee and reversed her Jeep into detective vehicles causing damage.

Brown later admitted to being involved in the burglaries since April and also revealed to police she was the driver to and from the crimes on multiple occasions. Not only did she say she entered the businesses, but said she used her mobile Kentucky Lottery app several times to scan the stolen tickets before cashing them in.

LMPD said six people were involved in the crimes including Brown and the 17-year-old and acted as a criminal syndicate.

In a four month period, police said more than $120,000 in goods, including lottery tickets, were either stolen or cashed in.

Brown’s additional charges are burglary receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.

She was booked at Metro Corrections.

