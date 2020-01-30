LEITCHFIELD, Ky. — An Ohio County man is facing numerous charges after leading deputies on a chase in a stolen dump truck, the Grayson County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said.

The chase started close to 3:30 p.m. after a deputy observed a dump truck traveling in the Big Clifty area that fit the description of a reportedly stolen dump truck, according to the sheriff's office. The deputy turned on his emergency blue lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop.

The sheriff's office said instead of stopping, "the suspect had another brilliant idea." He refused to stop for Sgt. Norder who was in a clearly marked police cruiser. The suspect continued on Hardin Springs Rd. in Big Clifty and turned off road into a cut corn field. The dump truck continued through the cornfield where the deputy's cruiser could not go. It came to final rest against a tree leaning over a steep incline. The deputy chased the man on foot and was unsuccessful in apprehending him, the sheriff's office said.

A GCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop some time later and the officer said the passenger ran away from the vehicle. The man was caught and taken into custody. He's identified by the officer as 37-year-old Richard Brent Rusher of Hartford, KY. The driver of the vehicle told investigators he picked up Rusher walking along the roadway.

Rusher was charged with:

Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree

Fleeing or Evading 2nd Degree (on foot)

Criminal Mischief 1st Degree

Receiving Stolen Property

Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree

Disregarding Stop Sign and Reckless Driving

The investigation is ongoing and additional criminal charges are possible, the sheriff's office said.

