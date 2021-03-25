Police searching for man who stole car from Clarksville dealership at gunpoint

Clarksville police say the man allegedly forced a salesperson held at gunpoint to give the keys of a gray Dodge Challenger after asking to test drive it.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — According to a Facebook post, the Clarksville Police Department is seeking help to locate a man suspected of stealing a car at gunpoint from a local dealership.

Police say the suspect approached staff at the Clarksville Volkswagen dealership on East Lewis and Clark Parkway and asked to test drive a gray 2019 Dodge Challenger.

The post says the salesperson, who assisted the suspect, was forced to give the keys of the vehicle while held at gunpoint.

The car was last seen in the downtown Louisville area around 10:30 a.m. March 23.

Police describe the suspect as a thinly built 6-foot to 6-foot-2 Black man with patchy facial hair.

CPD says the suspect is armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the Dodge Challenger or information about the identity of the suspect should contact police immediately.

