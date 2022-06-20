Jury trial set for man accused in Jefferson Square Park shooting

His jury trial was set for June 20, 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man accused of shooting and killing a man at a protest last summer appeared in court Monday.

Investigators say Steven Lopez took a gun from a protester and then shot into the crowd at Jefferson Square Park in June 2020. Louisville photographer Tyler Gerth was struck and killed by the gunfire.

Lopez is charged with murder and wanton endangerment in the shooting.

On Oct. 18, he appeared in Jefferson Circuit Court. His jury trial was set for June 20, 2022.

He is being held on $500,000 bond.

