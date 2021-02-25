Southern Indiana church vandalized, police asking for public's help

Police say a religious statue outside St. Mary of the Knobs Church in Floyds Knobs was vandalized Wednesday. They are now seeking information about the incident.

FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. — According to a Facebook post from the Floyd County Sheriff's Department, police are investigating a vandalization at a Floyds Knobs church.

The post says that someone wrote the word, "harlot" on a religious statue outside St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church in red paint. St. Mary of the Knobs is located off Martin Road.

Police ask if anyone has information on the incident to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (812) 948-5407.

You may remain anonymous when giving a tip.

