The officer shot an armed man outside a house in Columbus early Sunday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — State Police are investigating after a Columbus Police officer was involved in a shooting Sunday morning.

The officer was not hurt and a male suspect was flown to Indianapolis for treatment.

Shortly after 4:00 a.m. officers were called to the neighborhood in the 3000 block of Grove Parkway on the north side of Columbus after a homeowner reported a suspicious person seen on surveillance video walking around a house.

An officer arrived and located an armed suspect outside of the home. A short time later, police reported shots fired and, according to CPD, the officer discharged his firearm an undetermined number of times striking a male suspect.

Officers on scene provided first aid to the man before he was taken to the Columbus Municipal Airport and flown by medical helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital.

According to State Police, the man was in critical condition and in surgery at IU Health Methodist Hospital Sunday morning.

Police did not share the man's identity or that of the officer who shot him.

A gun was recovered at the scene of the shooting.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave per Columbus Police Department protocol. Once the criminal investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office for review to determine whether charges will be filed.

The Columbus Police Department requested the Indiana State Police to assist with the ongoing investigation of the incident.