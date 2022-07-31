ISP: Greenfield officer shot, killed Indianapolis man 'actively assaulting' woman

State Police said Senior Patrolman Jarrod Davis shot and killed 56-year-old Darrin Baker, of Indianapolis.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield police officer shot and killed an Indianapolis man who, Indiana State Police said, was assaulting a woman Sunday morning.

Greenfield police officers were called just before 8:45 a.m. to a "domestic issue" with shots possibly being fired in the 700 block of Bobtail Drive, which is in a residential neighborhood off Jaycie Phelps Drive north of U.S. 40.

Investigators say 56-year-old Darrin Baker, of Indianapolis, was outside a home in the area when a woman he knew pulled up in a car. Baker is accused of shooting through the driver's side window of the woman's car and then "forcibly" removing her from the car before taking her inside the home, ISP said.

Senior Patrolman Jarrod Davis, who's been with the Greenfield Police Department for three and a half years, and other officers got to the home around 8:45 a.m. They saw the car's broken window and that the garage was open. The officers went through the garage to get into the home.

When the officers announced their presence, they heard the woman scream.

According to ISP, the officers saw Baker, who was armed with a handgun, "actively assaulting" the woman.

That's when ISP said Davis shot Baker. Davis was the only officer to fire his weapon.

At that point, some of the officers went to help the woman, while others helped Baker until paramedics arrived.

Baker was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, ISP said.

Indiana State Police said the investigation is still very active. Detectives spent the day Sunday with crime scene investigators examining evidence and processing the crime scene.

The detectives are working with the Greenfield Police Department, the Hancock County coroner and the Hancock County prosecutor as they continue this investigation.