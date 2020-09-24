Derek Smith, 29, is in the Jackson County Jail facing charges that include resisting law enforcement and possession of stolen property.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — State police arrested a Louisville, Kentucky man Wednesday afternoon following a chase that ended when the driver crashed into two ISP cruisers on Interstate 65 in Bartholomew County.

Derek Smith, 29, is in the Jackson County Jail facing charges that include resisting law enforcement and possession of stolen property.

According to a media release from Versailles State Police Post Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, around 4:30 p,m. Wheeles was patrolling I-65 just north of Seymour when he saw Smith speeding in a black 2019 Volkswagon Jetta. The car had no license plate.

Wheeles tried to get Smith to stop near the Jonesville exit, but Smith fled northbound and other police from Bartholomew County joined Wheeles and other troopers in the pursuit.

After driving into Bartholomew County, Smith collided with two Indiana State Police vehicles near the 71 mile marker and came to a stop. That's when Smith was arrested.

Police found Smith had two handguns, one of which had reportedly been stolen from Louisville. Troopers also discovered Smith was wanted on a warrant out of Lafayette, Indiana.

After he was checked out at Columbus Regional Hospital, Smith was taken back to the Jackson County Jail.

He faces preliminary charges of: