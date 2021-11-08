1 dead, 1 injured in separate violent incidents Monday night, LMPD says

Police said a man was stabbed to death in the 3000 block of South Fourth Street Monday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating separate violent incidents that left one person dead and another injured in Louisville Monday night.

Metro Police said Fourth Division officers responded to a stabbing in the 3000 block of South 4th Street in South Louisville around 8 p.m.

The victim, a man, had multiple puncture wounds and was transported to UofL Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

Around 8:30 p.m., First Division officers were called to UofL Hospital after a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. That victim is in critical condition.

It’s unclear what location the man was shot at.

Police do not have any suspects in either case.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

These incidents aren't related.

