Police investigate stabbing in Portland neighborhood

The victim was stabbed in the 200 block of North 30th Street Sunday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person was transported to the hospital following a stabbing in the Portland neighborhood.

Metro Police officers responded to the 200 block of North 30th Street around 8:30 p.m. Sunday where they located a man that had been stabbed.

Police said the man was taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD’s First Division is investigating.

