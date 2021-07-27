Louisville man dies after stabbing near downtown

According to the Jefferson County Coroner, Rayshawn Anderson was stabbed around 11:21 p.m. at Jackson St. and Jefferson St. on July 25.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been identified days after a fatal stabbing near downtown Louisville.

The Jefferson County Coroner said 37-year-old Rayshawn Anderson was stabbed Sunday around 11:21 p.m. at Jackson and Jefferson Streets.

He was taken to UofL Hospital where he died the following day.

The Homicide Unit is investigating and said that all parties are accounted for.

However, police said the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office is being contacted to determine whether charges will be applicable.

