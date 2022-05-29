LMPD: Stabbing on Dixie Highway leaves 2 injured

Louisville police said two men were found at a business in the 8200 block of Dixie Highway suffering from apparent stab wounds around 3 a.m. Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men are recovering in a hospital after being stabbed in southwest Louisville.

Metro Police said their officers responded to the 8200 block of Dixie Highway around 3 a.m. Sunday and located two men at a business suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Officers said the men were alert and conscious and were taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other information was made available.

If you were in the area and have information that could help police in this case, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

