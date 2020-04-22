LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A death investigation is underway after a St. Matthews teen was shot Tuesday night.

According to the St. Matthews Police Department Chief, they received a call about shots being fired around 10:45 p.m. on April 21 in the area of Nanz Ave. and Wiltshire Ave. When police arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old male victim shot several times.

The victim was transported to the University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There are no suspects at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

