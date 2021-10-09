KSP recovers multiple vehicles stolen in Jefferson County

KSP said they were notified by St. Matthews Police to help them locate several vehicles linked to their investigation that were apparently traveling on I-65.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police have recovered vehicles involved in a stolen vehicle ring.

KSP said they were notified by St. Matthews Police on Saturday to help them locate several vehicles linked to their investigation that were apparently traveling on I-65.

According to a news release, police said a white Chevrolet Corvette was located near the Bullitt County line. They said the Corvette was stopped without incident but then observed a burgundy Corvette headed southbound on I-65 South traveling in speeds excess of 123 mph.

Troopers began pursuing that Corvette but lost sight of it before it exited the 94-mile marker. It was later found abandoned at the Five Star on North Mulberry.

While trying to locate that Corvette, troopers spotted two other vehicles they said was reported stolen on North Mulberry near the Speedway gas station. KSP said troopers used their emergency lights to stop one of the vehicles, a BMW. When that vehicle was stopped, the driver got out and fled on foot.

The other vehicle, a Jeep Trailhawk, fled and turned west onto Ring Road. Troopers lost track of the vehicle but was later found by Elizabethtown Police submerged in Freeman Lake. They said the driver exited the vehicle, also fleeing foot, before it went into the water.

The four vehicles recovered are expected to be turned over to St. Matthews Police and charges relating to the thefts will also be handled by them.

KSP are still looking for two suspects they said were connected to the recovered vehicles.

The operator of the BMW was described as a Black male last seen wearing white shorts, white shirt and white Croc shoes. He was in the area of the Speedway and Motel 6 on North Mulberry.

The other male was seen near Freeman Lake wearing red and black shorts with braided hair.

If you have any information on these individuals, you are asked to contact KSP Post 4 or St. Matthews Police.

The investigation in ongoing.

