St. Matthews police officer shoots, injures man during domestic situation in Anchorage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the city of Anchorage on Tuesday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., a woman came into Anchorage Police with "serious wounds" from a domestic violence situation, police say.

Officers discovered the man she accused of causing her injuries had felony charges out of Boone County and St. Matthews police officers decided to go to their Anchorage home in the 1000 block of Bellewood Road.

According to the St. Matthews Police, officers on scene tried to make contact with the man when he approached the door, then barricaded himself inside.

St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said the man then approached officers while holding a deadly weapon in a "threatening manner".

A St. Matthews police officer fired a shot at the man, making contact. The department's SWAT team assisted in getting the suspect out of the home.

The man was then transported to UofL Hospital.

Since this is an officer-involved shooting, Louisville Metro Police's Public Integrity Unit is handling the investigation.

