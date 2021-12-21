Jeffersonville man in custody following alleged battery of girlfriend's two-month-old baby

Police said Spencer Faircloth was taken into custody following an alleged battery incident involving a two-month-old on Dec. 16.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jeffersonville, Indiana man is facing multiple charges after a two-month-old was hospitalized following an investigation of alleged child battery.

Spencer Faircloth, 23, has been charged with battery, aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent.

According to a news release, Indiana State Police said the baby was at the family’s home in Austin, Indiana with the mother, grandparents, and Faircloth, who is the boyfriend of the mother.

Investigators said the baby had awaken around 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 16 and the grandfather changed their diaper. They said they didn’t believe anything was wrong with the baby at that time.

A short time later, they believe Faircloth had started taking care of the baby. Sometime around 8:30 a.m. the same morning, Faircloth allegedly woke the mother, telling her something was wrong with the baby.

Family members took the baby to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, Indiana. The baby was then transported to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville. Officials at the hospital contacted Indiana Department of Child Services and Indiana State Police following the baby’s diagnosis by doctors.

Investigators began looking more into the case days after. Tuesday afternoon, Faircloth was taken into custody based on that information gained. He was taken to the Scott County Jail.

The baby remains in critical condition.

