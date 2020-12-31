Spencer County man arrested after allegedly firing 30 rounds at deputies

Matthew Waits was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder of a police officer and kidnapping an adult.

On Tuesday evening, deputies from the Spencer County Sheriff’s Department attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Matthew Waits after a ping on his phone led them to a home in the 5700 block of Little Mount Road.

Deputies noticed movement in the basement when they knocked on the door of the home and called out two men from the basement. According to the arrest report, that’s when Waits began firing at deputies and yelling he would kill them if they did not leave. Waits also allegedly told deputies there was a woman in the basement he would kill if deputies did not leave.

Deputies said Waits fired approximately 30 rounds at them.

Waits was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder of a police officer and kidnapping an adult.

