Kentucky high school on heightened security after threat found circulating on social media

SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. — Spencer County High School plans to have additional law enforcement on hand on Wednesday after threats to the school were found online.

In a letter to parents, school officials said there was a picture circulating on social media, containing weapons and threatening language.

According to officials, a suspect has been arrested and this issue will be addressed according to the law and the district's code of conduct.

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Spencer County High School Community: The safety of our students is our primary objective... Posted by Spencer County High School on Tuesday, August 29, 2023

If any parents have information that may be helpful to administration or police, you're asked to call SCHS Principal Michael Phillips at (502) 477-3255 or Taylorsville Police Department at (502) 477-5533.

