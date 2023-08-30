Kentucky high school on heightened security after threat found circulating on social media

SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. — Spencer County High School plans to have additional law enforcement on hand on Wednesday after threats to the school were found online.
In a letter to parents, school officials said there was a picture circulating on social media, containing weapons and threatening language.
According to officials, a suspect has been arrested and this issue will be addressed according to the law and the district's code of conduct.
If any parents have information that may be helpful to administration or police, you're asked to call SCHS Principal Michael Phillips at (502) 477-3255 or Taylorsville Police Department at (502) 477-5533.
We will update this story with more information as we learn more.
