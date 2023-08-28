Suspect in string of southwest Louisville robberies may have struck again, LMPD says

According to police, the suspect may be connected to an increasingly violent string of robberies in southwest Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are praising a woman's quick actions for helping her avoid a potential robbery. However, authorities believe the suspect in her case may be linked to other similar violent crimes in the area.

Officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Kennedy Place Circle in Valley Station just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27.

A woman called 911 saying a man with a gun ran up to her vehicle. She said she just got off work and was parked outside her home when she noticed the man running fast down the sidewalk across from where she lives, according to LMPD.

Police said the woman was scared, so she drove to the front of her apartment complex to wait for officers, but the same man ran up to her passenger side window and tapped it with a silver handgun. She was able to drive away and called police again.

When officers finally arrived, they searched the area but couldn't find the man. The suspect was a described as a thin-build Black male who was wearing all black clothing.

He wore a hoodie pulled up over his head and a silk mask with some sort of graphic design that covered his mouth and nose, according to police. The woman said he also had dark eyes and curly eyelashes.

The woman's description of the suspect matches that of the suspect in a string of increasingly violent robberies in southwest Louisville.

LMPD's Third Division is investigating six cases where a man with a gun has assaulted women in the early morning hours near Valley Station and Pleasure Ridge Park. The division's Sex Crimes Unit is investigating a seventh incident.

Authorities said although this latest incident took place further away from the others, "based on the victim's description," they could all be related.

"It's possible media coverage pushed the suspect to other surrounding areas, which is something LMPD was anticipating by releasing these case details," LMPD spokesperson Matt Sanders said.

The department's Third Division is handling this case.

Last week, police told WHAS11 they expected the suspect in those prior cases to strike again.

Anyone with any additional information or surveillance video is asked to contact authorities at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Reports can also be made online using the crime tip portal.

