Louisville police investigating after 1 man killed, 1 man injured in Southside shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man is dead and another man is in the hospital after they were shot in Louisville's Southside neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Around 1:45 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Douglas Park, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers found two men had been shot. One of the men was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police officials.

The second victim was transported to UofL Hospital. Officials say they expect him to survive.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD. You may also utilize LMPD's online Crime Tip Portal.

