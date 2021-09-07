LMPD looking for suspects after shooting on Southside Dr.

Louisville Metro Police said a man was shot around 8:30 p.m. Monday. He is expected to survive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said a man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting Monday evening.

In a press release, LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of Southside Drive near the Auburndale and Kenwood Hill neighborhoods.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot at least once. The man was taken to UofL Hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Ruoff said LMPD detectives are looking for suspects. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at 574-LMPD (5673).

