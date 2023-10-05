Man accused of fatally shooting 2 in downtown Louisville says it was self defense

According to an LMPD detective, Arthur Simson, 38, told police he thought one of the victims had a gun in his pocket.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man accused of killing two people and wounding four others outside of Southern Restaurant and Lounge in downtown Louisville allegedly told police he was working for the club that night.

Arthur Simson, 38, was in court on Thursday.

According to an LMPD detective, Simson told police he thought one of the victims, Terrence Bethel, had a gun in his pocket. The shell casings at the scene were tested and only one gun was fired -- the one belonging to Simson.

Simson's lawyer argued he was acting in self defense, but the judge disagreed finding probable cause for two counts of murder and four counts of assault.

Police said the shooting happened at the West Market Street restaurant, not too far from the Kentucky International Convention Center, around 3 a.m. Aug. 27.

In court documents, detectives said Simson went to the homicide division on Aug. 30 and turned in the gun used in the shooting. LMPD added that Simson is the one shown on surveillance video shooting his weapon at least seven times.

Simson's case will now go to a grand jury.

