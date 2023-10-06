Southern Indiana teen arrested on child porn charges

A Cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of the teenager.

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — A Clark County 16-year-old was arrested Thursday after an extensive child pornography investigation.

A Cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of the teenager, identified by authorities as a male from the Charlestown, Indiana area. He was charged with three counts of child exploitation and four counts of child pornography -- each a level 5 felony.

Detectives with the Indiana State Police - Internet Crimes Against Children task force in Sellersburg opened an investigation in July after receiving a tip from NCMEC. The tip suggested a specific online account was being used to transmit child porn images or video files.

Investigators were able to identify and locate the account, and traced it to the 16-year-old. Interviews were conducted with the teen and his mother, and search warrants were obtained to carry out forensic examinations of electronic devices.

ISP troopers arrested the suspect Thursday at his residence. He is being housed at the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force is a multiagency task force that investigates and prosecutes persons who use the internet to sexually exploit or entice children, and the Indiana State Police oversees the task force. To report a crime with your child as a victim involving the internet or other electronic means, please contact your local Indiana law enforcement agency.