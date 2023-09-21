Indiana police recover dozens of items stolen from a homeowner while he was hospitalized

A Henryville man was arrested in connection to a home burglary that occurred while the homeowner was in the hospital.

Nicholas Shane Zollman of Henryville was arrested after his home was searched by police on Monday and dozens of stolen items were found.

On Sept. 15, a burglary was reported at a Clark County home. Authorities say the house was ransacked and property was stolen while the homeowner was hospitalized.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office led the investigation and executed a search warrant for a home in the 2000 block of Dieterlen Road.

Law enforcement officers meticulously combed through the premises, uncovering a "significant cache of stolen items," according to a Clark County Sheriff's Office news release.

Officers identified the items as belonging to the victim of the Sept. 15 burglary and arrested Zollman, who was present at the residence during the search.

According to police, the victim of the burglary is incredibly relieved and their items will be returned to them soon.

