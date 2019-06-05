LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Clark County, Indiana man has been arrested and accused of voter fraud after an April investigation.

John Croucher, 60, is facing perjury, ineligible voter and voting outside precinct residence charges.

The investigation started in mid-April after police received a report of voter fraud.

Indiana State Police says they learned in November 2018 that Croucher, who lived on Bethany Road in Charlestown at the time, went to the BMV in Sellersburg and changed his legal address to Park Street also in Charlestown.

Police say the address on Park Street turned out to be the address of a coin-operated laundromat that Croucher owned.

According to arrest records, police also say Croucher registered the vote under that Park Street address which is in the city limits of Charlestown. His address on Bethany Road isn’t and wasn’t eligible for voting in Charlestown municipal elections.

On April 10, Croucher went to the Clark County Courthouse and used his new driver’s license to obtain an absentee ballot and participated in early voting in Charlestown municipal’s election.

Prosecutor Jeremy Mull decided to charge Croucher based on the Indiana State Police investigation.

Croucher was arrested Monday and is currently housed at the Clark County Jail.