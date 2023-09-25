Man dies following shooting in South Louisville, LMPD confirms

Police said a man who was shot in the 2700 block of South Fourth Street just after 5 a.m. Monday has died from his injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man who was listed in critical condition after an early Monday shooting in South Louisville has died.

Metro Police said the victim died hours after the incident while at UofL Hospital.

Officers responded to an alley behind the 2700 block of South Fourth Street around 5:15 a.m. where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police do not have any suspects in the incident.

The man’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

If you have any information that may help police in this investigation, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

