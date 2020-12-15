Homicide investigation underway after man fatally shot in Shawnee neighborhood

Police said the victim was shot in the 600 block of South 38th Street Monday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Metro Police responded to the 600 block of South 38th Street after 6 p.m. following reports of the shooting.

Officers located a man believed to be in his mid to late 20’s suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to UofL Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Anyone who could have information that could help police are asked to call (502) 574-LMPD.