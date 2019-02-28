LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A tip led to two arrests after police found drugs in the home of one home-incarcerated man and his mother.

Police said officers were tipped off that Brandon Ferguson, 35, and his mother were selling drugs out of their home. Officers found methamphetamine, heroin, scales and two loaded guns in their search, as well as a large amount of cash and Kevlar vests.

Ferguson was on house arrest and his mother, Linda Ferguson, said she slept at the house as well. Both Ferguson and his mother were charged with drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

