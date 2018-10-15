FT. CAMPBELL, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Fort Campbell, Ky. soldier was killed in a shooting on Oct. 14 and the soldier’s spouse was taken into custody.

The shooting happened at on-post housing before 10 p.m. Sunday.

The names of those involved have not been released due to the next-of-kin notification.

The law enforcement personnel at Fort Campbell began standard procedures to secure the post upon notification of the shooting. All of the gates at Fort Campbell were closed for 55 minutes while the shooting was investigated by military police, this is standard protocol.

The shooting is under investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command and the FBI.

© 2018 WHAS-TV