Suspect sought after child hurt following slingshot attack at Seneca Park

Police said the child was hurt after someone shot them with a rock using a slingshot while they played at a playground Thursday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a child was hurt while playing at Seneca Park.

Witness tell police a man shot a rock at the child using a slingshot while they were in the playground area Thursday.

Police said the child was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries but is going to be okay.

The suspect was described as a white male believed to be in his 20’s.

Police said the man ran away from the scene before they arrived but the investigation is open and ongoing.

