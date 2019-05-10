DALLAS — Updated at 2:16 p.m. Sunday this story has been updated throughout.

The former neighbor of Botham Jean was gunned down Friday night at an apartment complex, police sources say.

The medical examiner on Sunday officially identified Joshua Brown, 28, as the victim of the shooting. The medical examiner’s office said the autopsy has been conducted, but no results are available.

Brown was shot several times by an unknown person late Friday night, according to a post by attorney Lee Merritt. Merritt is an attorney for Botham Jean's family.

Merritt tweeted that he spoke to Brown’s mother Saturday and she was “devastated.”

According to police, the shooting occurred around 10:35 p.m. at the Atera Apartments near the 4606 block of Cedar Springs Road.

Police say when they arrived at the complex, they found a man in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. Brown was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After Friday night’s shooting witnesses told police they heard several gunshots and saw a silver four-door sedan leaving the parking lot after the shooting. They were not able to provide a physical description of any possible suspects.

Brown was a victim in a previous shooting

Merritt tweeted Saturday that Brown had been shot in the “mouth and chest” as he was exiting his car at his apartment. He said Brown’s mother told her that Brown had “no known enemies.”

Nationally known civil rights activist Shaun King tweeted that a $100,000 reward is now being offered in Brown’s death.

However, this is not the first time that Brown has been a victim of gun violence.

Last November, Brown was shot and another man killed outside a strip club called the Dallas Cabaret on Walnut Ridge Street in Northwest Dallas.

Kendall Deshonn Morris has been indicted on a charge of murder and an aggravated assault in connection with the incident. He is currently out on bond.

The Dallas Morning News wrote a story on the incident last December.

The News cited an arrest affidavit stating that Morris and another man were at the club celebrating a birthday and encountered Brown at the strip club.

The other man wanted to fight Brown and the two men fought in the street, the News reported. When Brown and his friends attempted to leave, Morris pulled a gun out of a car and handed it to another man, the story said.

Nicholas Shaq'uan Diggs was killed and Brown was hit in the foot.

Witness in the Amber Guyger murder trial

Brown was a witness in the murder trial of Amber Guyger, appearing on the stand on Sept. 24. He lived across the hall from Botham Jean.

The men met earlier in the day on Sept. 6, 2018, after an apartment manager knocked on Brown's door and told him about a noise complaint.

Later that night, Brown was returning home when he heard loud voices as he walked down the hall.

He said it sounded like "two people meeting each other by surprise" but couldn't make out what the voices were saying, but heard gunshots.

Brown choked up on the witness stand and took a break after testifying about hearing Jean singing every morning across the hall.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story stated Joshua Brown was 27 years old. This has been corrected to 28 years old.

RELATED: Former USF football player Joshua Brown, a witness in the Amber Guyger trial, shot and killed

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

More on WFAA: