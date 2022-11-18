Six federally charged, arrested for alleged drug trafficking conspiracy in Louisville

According to court documents, the six defendants conspired to distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine between May and November of 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville federal grand jury charged six local men and women with allegedly engaging in a long-term drug trafficking conspiracy.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says one man was also charged with a reported firearm offense.

According to court documents, Demeeko Johnson, 28, Dion Brown, 29, Jamesha Hickman, 29, Tyrece Clark, 29, Raheem Richardson, 30, and Hubert Brown, 51, all from Louisville, conspired to distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine between May and November of 2022.

Officials say Brown, Richardson, Johnson and Hickman distributed 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on multiple occasions.

In addition, court documents reveal Richardson owned a firearm after having been convicted of a felony.

All six defendants were arrested on Nov. 16, documents show.

If convicted, officials say they each face a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The DEA, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations and LMPD are investigating the case with help from the ATF and IRS Criminal Investigation.

