Simpsonville man accused of kidnapping woman, 3-month-old

Derick Scott Taylor stole a car with a mother and her baby still inside, according to the arrest citation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This article contains sensitive and disturbing content. Reader discretion is advised.

A Simpsonville man was arrested after he kidnapped a mother and her baby in the parking lot of a Petco in Louisville.

Derick Scott Taylor, 34, was charged with the following:

Unlawful imprisonment (first degree)

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of marijuana

Receiving stolen property amounting to $10,000 or more

Criminal mischief (first degree)

Endangering the welfare of a minor

Kidnapping a minor

Kidnapping an adult

Assault (fourth degree)

On Sept 6, Shelby County's 911 dispatch received a complaint of a man that had assaulted a woman and was going through other people's vehicles near a post office in Waddy, Kentucky.

A woman at the scene told officers that while her and her 3-month-old child were in a car in the Petco parking lot and her boyfriend was inside the store, Taylor jumped into her vehicle.

Taylor stole the car with the woman and her baby inside and drove toward Shelby County. During the drive, Taylor sexually assaulted the woman. She also told officers Taylor struck her in the face with a closed fist.

The woman said the car broke down and that was when Taylor pulled into the back of the Waddy Baptist Church. The woman told officers Taylor then exited the car and got into another vehicle. He then fled the scene and entered a wooded area nearby.

Shelby County officers arrived on scene and deputies along with K9 officers tracked Taylor into the wooded area, hiding under an abandoned vehicle.

Taylor was taken into custody without incident and transported to UofL Hospital due to his heavy intoxication level.

Officers found plastic bags filled with methamphetamine and marijuana. The woman believes the car is now inoperable due to the damage Taylor did to it while driving it.

The judge set Taylor's bond at $50,000 cash and was arraigned on Sept 7.

