CLEVELAND — Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles turned to Twitter late Monday saying she’s “still having a hard time processing last week’s news.”

The tweet comes just days after her brother, Tevin Biles-Thomas, was taken into custody for a triple murder that happened in Cleveland months ago on New Year’s Eve.

Here’s her full statement:

My heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families. There is nothing that I can say that will heal anyone’s pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy. I ask everyone to please respect my family’s privacy as we deal with our pain. XO

The incident happened at an apartment building in the 4400 block of Denison Avenue, which had been operating as an Airbnb, when an “uninvited group” entered an ongoing New Year’s Eve party. Authorities say an altercation broke out as gunshots were fired.

19-year-old DelVaunte Johnson, 21-year-old Toshaun Banks and 23-year-old DeVaughn Gibson were killed.

Biles-Thomas is due in court for arraignment on Sept. 13.

RELATED: Olympian Simone Biles tweets after brother's arrest on Cleveland murder charges

RELATED: Olympian Simone Biles' brother Tevin Biles-Thomas arrested for Cleveland New Year's Eve shooting that left 3 dead