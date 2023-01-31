Separate shooting incidents in south Louisville leave 2 injured, LMPD says

Police said the incidents happened on Euclid Avenue and Southland Boulevard Tuesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating separate shooting incidents leaving two people injured Monday night.

They said the first incident was reported in Taylor-Berry around 8 p.m. in the 1000 block of Euclid Avenue. Officers located a man who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

About four miles away in the Southside neighborhood, a man was shot in the 100 block of East Southland Boulevard around 8:30 p.m.

Police said the victims in both incidents were alert, conscious and taken to UofL Hospital in what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

The Fourth Division will handle the investigations.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.