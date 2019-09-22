LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A teenager is dead, and two others injured following a shooting in south Louisville.

Metro Police say they received a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Vetter Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Within minutes, dispatch also received a report of two teens inside a gas station parking lot at Taylor Boulevard and Central Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene on Vetter Avenue, they located a male in his teens. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say a male and female were located inside a vehicle at that gas station parking lot.

Police believe the male suffered at least one gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The female suffered a graze wound and is in good condition.

Police believe the two incidents are related but could not determine if the individuals may have shot one another.

There are no suspects or arrests.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

