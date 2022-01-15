Separate shootings across Louisville leave 5 injured, Metro Police say

The most current incident left three males injured at Brownsboro Road and Reservoir Avenue in Crescent Hill just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating separate shooting incidents that left 5 victims with injuries Saturday night.

The first of the incidents happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 500 block of East Jacob Street.

Officers arrived at that scene and didn’t locate a victim. Police said a short time later, officers responded to the 700 block of South Jackson Street with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Police determined the 17-year-old was the victim from the East Jacob Street shooting.

A short time later, 7th Division officers responded to the 1100 block of LaVista Way about 9:15 p.m. Like the other incident, police could not locate a victim. That victim was found nearby in the 3500 block of Olive Road with a gunshot wound and is believed to be the victim from LaVista Way.

Around 10:40 p.m., 5th Division officers responded to Brownsboro Road and Reservoir Avenue in Crescent Hill. Police located three males that with gunshot wounds.

No other information has been released in any of these incidents.

All victims have been transported to UofL Hospital with what police believe are non-life threatening injuries.

The investigations into these incidents are ongoing.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

