LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are investigating two separate shootings in south Louisville that left two people injured Sunday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Taylor Boulevard and Central Avenue around 4:23 p.m. and on Vetter Avenue, a short distance away, at 4:24 p.m.

At both scenes, officers found a person suffering from some type of gunshot wound. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Police have not released further information.

WHAS11 News is headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

