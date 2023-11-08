Three separate shootings leave one person dead, another injured in Jefferson County

Community members said the violence needs to stop.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three different shootings happened Friday, leaving one person dead and another injured. All of them were in broad daylight.

At 2:30 p.m., police were trying to arrest a known homicide suspect at North 24th and Bank Streets; the homicide suspect, Shannondoah Carmen, and his brother James Carmen were arrested. Police said James was arrested for reportedly shooting at the officers. No one was injured.

At 1 p.m., a man was shot and killed on Pyramid Road near North Preston Highway in southern Jefferson County.

And just after 9 a.m., police rendered aid to a man who had been shot near S. 4th Street. Police said EMS took him to UofL Hospital where he is expected to survive.

"I feel like there is so much senseless violence happening especially in broad daylight and it just riddles my anxiety and it makes me stress about the rest of my chosen family and community," community member Eden Otis said.

Otis said it's tiring hearing about shootings, especially when people die.

"I know for the rest of us who aren't the ones committing the violence, it's exhausting to go to funeral after funeral after funeral, hear about hardship after hardship in every aspect of our community," Otis said.

Some say there is something the community can do to stop the violence.

"I just think we all need to just help each other more, and just love each other," community member Loring Freeman said.

Until then, community members are hoping for a quick solution to end gun violence.

