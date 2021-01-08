3 injured in separate shooting incident across Louisville

Police said the incidents happened in Hazelwood, St. Joseph and Park Hill neighborhoods overnight Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are working several new cases after three separate shootings overnight across Louisville left three people injured.

According to a department spokesperson, the first of the incidents began around 11 p.m. Saturday. Police said a man in his early 20’s was dropped off by private means at UofL Mary and Elizabeth Hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 2200 block of South Preston Street in St. Joseph where a 20-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound.

An hour later, officers said a man was also found shot in the 1700 block of Dumesnil Street in Park Hill.

All victims were transported to hospital and are expected to be okay.

Police said they don’t have suspects in any of the cases.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The investigation into these incidents are ongoing.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.