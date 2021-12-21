LMPD investigates 3 separate shootings that left 3 injured across Louisville

The incidents sent the three victims to the hospital and police don't have any suspects at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Tuesday night.

The first of the incidents happened around 35th and Broadway in the Shawnee neighborhood. A man told police he was sitting in his car when two men approached him and started firing.

The suspects fled on foot while the victim made his way in the store and asked for help.

A spokesperson for LMPD said he is expected to survive.

Thirty minutes later on Preston Highway, investigators said a man was found shot near the Outer Loop. That victim was taken to the hospital and in critical condition.

The third shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Cane Run Road near Ralph Avenue.

When officers arrived at that scene, police said they found a vehicle that had been shot up in a parking lot of a convenience store but no victim.

Officers were told a victim showed up at Jewish Hospital by private means with gunshot wounds but was then transferred to UofL Hospital. Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Police don’t have suspects in any of the incidents.

If you have any information that can help them, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

