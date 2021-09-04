Police conduct homicide investigation after man shot and killed in Wyandotte neighborhood

Police said that victim was found Saturday evening in the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Wyandotte neighborhood.

A department spokeswoman said officers responded to the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Officers located a man they said was suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

Police do not know what may have led up to the shooting but said the investigation is ongoing.

There are no suspects.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

