LMPD investigating deadly shooting in Fairdale

Police said a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the 10400 block of W. Manslick Road Saturday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Fairdale.

Metro Police Third Division officers responded to the 10400 West Manslick Road around 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police found the man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not have any suspects in the case.

If you have any information that can help investigators, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.