Louisville man wanted in connection to April homicide in custody

Police said Mickeal Taylor has been arrested months after a deadly shooting on West Jefferson Street near downtown.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man wanted in connection to an April homicide near downtown has been taken into custody.

Police said Mickeal Taylor has been charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Taylor was wanted in the shooting death of 32-year-old Lamont Hobbs.

Hobbs was found by officers with a gunshot wound at the Henry Greene Senior Apartments complex in the 1100 block of West Jefferson Street on April 28.

Police said Hobbs was taken to the hospital but eventually died from his injuries.

Taylor is currently being held at Metro Corrections.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.