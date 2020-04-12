Two people shot in Wilder Park neighborhood Friday morning

MetroSafe confirmed that two people had been shot around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 4. One person suffered life-threatening injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a shooting in Louisville's Wilder Park neighborhood, according to MetroSafe.

MetroSafe confirmed that the shooting happened in the 100 block of W. Adair Street around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 4. Two people were shot and at least one of them suffered life-threatening injuries. Both people were taken to the hospital.

MetroSafe could not provide any additional details about the shooting or the condition of the other person.

Louisville Metro Police is investigating this incident. If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

