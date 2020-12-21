x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Crime

Victim rushed to hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood, MetroSafe says

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 3200 block of Utah Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A victim has been transported to the hospital after a shooting in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood Monday, MetroSafe says.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 3200 block of Utah Avenue.

WHAS11 has a crew at the scene to gather more information as it becomes available.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users. 

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed

Related Articles