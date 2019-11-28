LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in critical condition after police said he was shot at around 7 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.

LMPD said officers found a man who had been shot on the 9500 block of Lamborne Blvd. in southwest Jefferson County. He was transported to University Hospital in critical condition. His current condition is unknown.

There are no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tipline at (502) 574-5673.

WHAS11 will update with more information when given.

